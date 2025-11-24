A robbery suspect posing as a package delivery person forced their way into a victim's home Saturday evening at gunpoint, and made off with a major crypto haul.

In what was pretty clearly a planned and targeted robbery, San Francisco police say that the suspect knocked on the victim's door or rang their doorbell near 18th and Dolores streets at around 6:45 pm Saturday, pretending to be a package delivery person.

As the Chronicle reports, when the victim answered the door, the suspect asked the victim to sign for the package, and when the victim went looking for a pen, the suspect brandished a gun and forced their way into the home, tying up the victim with duct tape.

In order to steal cryptocurrency, presumably, the suspect would have had to force the victim to give up their password or other login information, but other details of the crime were not available.

The thief allegedly stole the victim's laptop, cellphone, and $11 million in cryptocurrency.

Per the Chronicle, the police report they obtained did not indicate whether the victim was injured in any way, and it's not clear whether any arrests have been made.

Update: The victim was reportedly a friend of Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and he posted surveillance video of the suspect, whose face is mostly obscured, approaching the victim's door. Tan has since deleted this tweet, it appears.

More details likely to come.

Photo by Ales Nesitril

An earlier version of this post, based on Chronicle reporting, had the robbery occurring at 6:45 am, but it appears to have occurred in evening hours.