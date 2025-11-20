An infant was taken to the hospital in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon following an accidental fentanyl overdose, and two adults linked to the overdose were arrested.

Police were called to the scene at a residence on Cravath Street on Treasure Island around 1:23 pm Wednesday. There they found an unresponsive infant, who was then taken to a hospital.

Cravath Street is the site of one of the newest residential developments on the island.

As KTVU reports, the child's current condition is not known.

ABC 7 had video from the scene showing paramedics with the child, and the child appeared to be alert and responsive at that point.

Police detained two adults at the scene for questioning: 33-year-old Precious Watson and 34-year-old Eric Brooks. Their relationship to the child was not disclosed.

KTVU reports that both were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug possession, out-of-county theftm and an enhancement for causing injury to a child under the age of 5.

Incidents of accidental overdoses involving small children have plagued the Bay Area in recent years, but have primarily occurred outside of San Francisco. Two parents in Napa were charged with murder in August in connection with the fentanyl-overdose death of their three-year-old son a year earlier.

Three adults including the child's two parents are facing murder charges in Santa Clara County over the August 2023 overdose death of 18-month-old Winter Rayo.

Photo via Google Street View