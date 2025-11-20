- Residents of San Ramon and the surrounding areas woke up to another small earthquake around 7:30 am Thursday. The 3.2M quake had an epicenter 2 miles southeast of San Ramon, and follows a swarm of small quakes in the same area over the last 10 days. [USGS]
- I-80 in Solano County is getting an express toll lane where the toll price will be based on an algorithm. The 18-mile stretch from Red Top Road in Fairfield to Interstate 505 in Vacaville will see tolls to enter the express lane starting at 75 cents and rising to around $15 at peak commute hours. [Chronicle]
- California is facing a projected $18 billion deficit as we head into Governor Gavin Newsom's final year in office. Weaker corporate and sales tax revenues, partly tied to new tariffs, are one factor keeping state revenues down. [Associated Press]
- Early morning rain on Thursday is the last rain the Bay Area will be seeing for about a week, but the storm system has riled up some serious waves, with a beach-hazard warning in effect through tonight. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Richmond City Council voted this week on reforms to how the city's police department shares bodyworn camera footage and communicates with the public about officer-involved shootings, following two shooting incidents this year. [Bay Area News Group]
- 26-year-old Natalie Greene, a not-at-all-unhinged former staff member for a Republican congressman from New Jersey, is facing charges of conspiracy and lying to the FBI in a bizarre case in which she allegedly paid someone to scar her face and body and write "Trump Whore" in marker on her torso. [Bay Area News Group]
- After 30 years at Alameda Point, the historic USS Hornet might move across the Bay to San Francisco, as its board of directors is now exploring that possibility. [ABC 7]
Photo by Georg Eiermann