With the National Women’s Soccer League Championship looming on Saturday in San Jose, the league is trying to make waves of publicity with a floating soccer field on a container ship that’s currently stationed in San Francisco.

You might not realize that this weekend is the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship, and the game is being played Saturday in San Jose. San Jose is the neutral site host (like they do with the Super Bowl), the game itself is between the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC. But since the game is in the Bay Area, the NWSL decided to kick some love up toward San Francisco.

Just sailed in to the Bay for Champ week, hbu? 🌉 pic.twitter.com/cUB7vgKSxq — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 19, 2025



KGO reports that the NWSL has sent a floating soccer pitch that’s built on top of a shipping container to the San Francisco Bay to hype up Saturday’s match. NWSL spokesperson Brendan Hannan tells KGO that "Being able to see the cityscape and being able to share the excitement for NWSL's championship week here in the Bay Area is what we're all about.”

Though it’s unclear what, if anything, will happen on this floating soccer field. KGO says the soccer pitch on a boat “will host a series of events beginning Thursday,” but does not name any of these events. The official NWSL lineup of events for this weekend does not list any events happening on this barge in SF. The Awards Ceremony, Skills Challenge, and Fan Fest events are all scheduled to take place in San Jose.

Further, neither KGO nor the NWSL even details the location of where in the Bay this thing is docked for fans to go see it and maybe kick a few balls. So this may just be a photo op stunt?

And it may feel like a missed opportunity that the Championship Game is not being played on this boat. People would watch that just out of curiosity!

Regardless, if you want to watch the NWSL Championship Game, it’s this Saturday at 5 pm PT. You can head down to San Jose’s PayPal Park for the match (tickets are currently as low as $42.80), or the game will be carried live on CBS and Paramount+.

Image: NWSL via Twitter