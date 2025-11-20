It won't be the first lesbian pie-eating contest in all the land, but it will be the first that we know of in San Francisco, when Rikki's hosts the event this weekend.

Yes, you heard it here, folks. There will be a lesbian pie-eating contest on Sunday, November 23 at Rikki's, the women's sports bar in the Castro. And the jokes come easy — comedian Jenny Hagel rattled off a few during a segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers recently, regarding a similar event held in Brooklyn. One example: "A lesbian pie-eating contest was held in Brooklyn last month. It's like a straight pie-eating contest, except the pie enjoys it."



KQED was actually first to report on the contest, and you can see the flier for it below from the bar's Instagram. There's a $5 entry fee and a $100 grand prize, and this will be a contest of eating one's pie without hands or utensils, just face-first in the pie. And while cream pies might have the speed advantage here — less chewing! — there doesn't seem to be a rule about what kind of pies are eligible. And contestants are free to bring their own 9-inch pie.

The organizer of Sunday's event is Curve magazine founder Franco Stevens, and as Stevens tells KQED, it's an event to promote and raise money for Lesbian Visibility Week, which will be happening April 21 to 26, 2026.

"No forks. No hands. No shame. Just get your face in there, and whoever can finish the pie fastest is going to get the $100," Stevens tells KQED, adding, "We could have a couple of pie lickers out there that are just in it for the performance art. We’re totally fine with that."

See the flier below and get your pie-eating pants on, ladies! The first 20 "pie athletes" to enter will be eligible for the big prize.