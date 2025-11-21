- BART service was halted Friday morning due to an equipment issue between Hayward and Berryessa stations that is being blamed on vandalism. Green line trains were going as far as Bayfair, and Orange line trains as far as Hayward. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- The Chronicle notes how much of an about-face it is for Safeway that it has suddenly agreed to redevelop several of its urban properties in San Francisco with housing, after decades of resistance to the idea. The piece also notes a complication with the Castro Safeway property because it has multiple owners, so maybe that won't be on the list? [Chronicle]
- A coalition of faith leaders and advocates helped to get one family, the Zavalas, out of SF's shelter system and into permanent housing, as they care for a disabled child. [KRON4]
- Alex Nunez, the boyfriend of missing Utah woman Danielle Staley, who disappeared after a beach party in Santa Cruz on November 6, is protesting a bit much telling the media that he had nothing to do with her disappearance, after online sleuths began calling out a history of domestic violence between the couple. [KTVU]
- A "Patriots in the Park" MAGA event is being organized at Disneyland on February 28, with "Make Disney Great Again" t-shirts and a hope to "return to American roots and classic values." [Bay Area News Group]
- A blue VW bus that was notably photographed in one piece after the Palisades Fire and became known as the "Magic Bus" has now been lovingly restored with help from Volkswagen themselves, and its owner is grateful. [KPIX]
- Construction on Trump's largely forgotten border wall is continuing and has reached Laredo, Texas, where many residents are vehemently against it. [New York Times]