Former San Francisco Mayor London Breed may, indeed, be among the field of candidates vying for Nancy Pelosi's seat in Congress after she retires next year.

London Breed's name has long been in the mix when people have talked hypothetically about Nancy Pelosi's eventual retirement, and the likely candidates who may try to fill her seat. And while Breed lost a reelection campaign last year to Daniel Lurie, SF voters may not mind the idea of sending the native San Franciscan to Congress next year, depending how her and rivals' campaigns go.

Breed confirmed to Politico Friday that she is discussing a possible run with allies, including mentor Willie Brown, thus answering the question of what could be next for the ambitious former mayor.

"I called a couple of people just to see what their thoughts were," Breed tells the site. "My text messages and phone have been ringing off the hook from a lot of people in San Francisco. It’s important that San Franciscans have options. I want to explore whether I could potentially be one of those options."

Should Breed decide to formally announce her candidacy, this could upset the political calculus of state Senator Scott Wiener, who briefly overlapped with Breed on the SF Board of Supervisors in the last decade. And while Wiener may have the advantage when it comes to legislative experience, he would face someone with an equal or greater amount of name recognition in Breed, and someone who could attract a fair amount of popular support — at least among those who don't still blame her for COVID-era street conditions that were arguably not in her control.

The two candidates could also be competing for the same deep-pocketed donors.

With the largely unknown, 39-year-old Saikat Chakrabarti the only other candidate we know of for the seat, so far, it could conceivably become a three-way, two moderates-and-a-progressive race by the time we get to primary season next spring. Though the other potential names we could see joining the race are Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, seeking to continue her family's political dynasty; and another progressive, SF Supervisor Connie Chan.

Wiener announced his candidacy two weeks ago, jumping out ahead of what he likely knew was Pelosi's coming retirement announcement, and knowing that he could not afford to let Chakrabarti gain too much ground without his own name being in the mix.

Breed's name was previously floated as a potential candidate to replace the late Senator Dianne Feinstein in the Senate, after Governor Gavin Newsom had pledged to appoint a Black woman to the seat. He fulfilled his pledge with the appointment of Laphonza Butler, who appeared to have agreed to be a placeholder and to not run for a full term in the seat, paving the way for Adam Schiff's ultimate victory.

Breed would likely make a better candidate for the House, however, learning the ropes in the lower chamber first, and representing the city where she was mayor — although Feinstein, herself, skipped that step.

Stay tuned for Breed to make a formal announcement likely in the next couple of weeks, if she's going to do that.

