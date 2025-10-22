Scott Wiener shook up the race by announcing this morning he’s running for Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat, but the publication Politico just shook it up even more, saying that SF Supervisor Connie Chan might run for that seat against him.

State Senator Scott Wiener made his big splash Wednesday morning by announcing he was running for Nancy Pelosi's seat in Congress, though it would have been an even bigger splash if that news had not already leaked last week. Though on this very same Wednesday morning, the publication Politico also made a big splash, reporting that District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan could run for that seat too, and indicated that Chan might even be the preferred successor of Nancy Pelosi herself.

SCOOP: Will Nancy Pelosi retire? She’ll say in a few weeks, but some San Francisco progressives are rallying around Supervisor Connie Chan as her possible successor.https://t.co/fPqlB52hDa — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) October 22, 2025



Politico claims that Pelosi has been "publicly elevating" Chan, though this is based on some tea-leaf reading that might be a stretch. Politico notes that this past Saturday, "Chan was the only local elected official to speak alongside Pelosi at a related labor event to rally support for Democrats’ gerrymandering proposal [Prop 50]. The two posed together for photos at a union hall surrounded by dozens of workers. Many local political observers interpreted the event as an indicator of Pelosi’s thinking."

The publication adds that “Chan has told supporters in recent days that she is seriously considering running for the seat — but only if Pelosi leaves office.”

This Connie Chan chatter may just sound like wild speculation, though the local blog 48 Hills had the same speculation last week.

Chan’s spokesperson Robyn Burke simply told Politico that Chan “supports Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi for Congress.” That kind of deferential patience may please Pelosi (now that Wiener is no longer waiting around on her), and could result in the potential knockout punch of a Pelosi endorsement in the November 2026 race.

Of course, Pelosi’s own daughter Christine Pelosi is rumored to be considering a run for the seat if Pelosi should retire. If Nancy Pelosi’s daughter runs, Connie Chan would not be getting that Nancy Pelosi endorsement.

So we’ve got Pelosi herself maybe-running, Pelosi’s daughter maybe-running, Connie Chan maybe-running, Scott Wiener running for sure, and tech engineer-turned-organizer Saikat Chakrabarti definitely in the race too. Could yet another candidate jump in? Politico thinks so!

The publication adds that "Some tech powerbrokers have discussed attempting to draft someone else to run, even former Mayor London Breed, who in her losing campaign to now-Mayor Daniel Lurie was able to coalesce many of the city’s top donors."

I don’t see Breed running against her longtime ally Scott Wiener, but what do I know, I’m not a “tech powerbroker.”

Either way, the 85-year-old Pelosi says she will not announce her decision until after this November’s Prop 50 redistricting vote. And no matter how many people run for her seat, only two will survive the June 2, 2026 primary election, and those two will face off on November 3, 2026.

Images: (Left) Speaker.gov, (Right) SF Board of Supervisors