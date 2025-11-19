Local:
- The San Francisco Unified School District has given interim Superintendent Maria Su the permanent superintendent job. The school board voted last night to extend Su's contract, and Su may now have to oversee another potential school-closure process, after the last one was botched and abandoned by her predecessor, and as the district continues to stare down a $114 million deficit. [ABC 7]
- There was a report of an assault and possible kidnapping Tuesday night on the UC Berkeley campus, and news spread far and wide, but university police have now said it was a hoax, or rather, the report was "unfounded." [KRON4]
- A new report by Daniel Lurie's Tipping Point Community found that the percentage of Bay Area residents living in poverty rose from 12% to 16% in the course of 2023, which translates to more than 245,000 people slipping below the poverty line in recent years. [KTVU]
- Hing Lung, the well loved former Chinatown roasted duck purveyor, will reopen Friday in its new Tenderloin location at 927 Post Street, under the name Quack House — and yes they are taking Thanksgiving orders. [Chronicle]
National:
- Donald Trump may boycott the Washington memorial for Dick Cheney on Thursday, but both former presidents Joe Biden and George W. Bush will be there, with Dubya giving some remarks. Trump never made any statement after Cheney's death, and both Cheney and his former congresswoman daughter Liz have been outspoken about Trump being a nightmare for democracy and the Republican party as a whole. [Associated Press]
- David Maltinsky, an openly gay former civilian cybertech assistant in the Los Angeles field office of the FBI who entered the program to become agent-in-training, has filed a lawsuit against FBI Director Kash Patel for firing him, apparently because he displayed a Pride flag by his desk at the LA office. [New York Times]
- Nvidia just announced third quarter profits of $31.9 billion, up 65% from a year earlier, and Wall Street investors are hoping this calms nerves about the AI industry in general. [New York Times]
Video:
- If you haven't recently stepped inside the former Westfield Mall, lately known as the San Francisco Centre, or thought about it recently, KPIX has a segment below taking you inside the 95% vacant mall, where stores have been shuttering one by one over the past 18 months, and confused tourists arrive not understanding what is going. The mall finally sold at auction last week, and maybe a turnaround is coming next year.