There was a fatal stabbing Tuesday afternoon at a Martinez apartment complex, and police say that a 36-year-old woman stabbed and killed her 19-year-old daughter after “a physical altercation.”

The Martinez Police Department says a mother stabbed and killed her own 19-year-old daughter sometime before 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from KRON4. The 36-year-old mother Brittney Evanna Kazee has been taken into custody, and stands accused of stabbing and killing her teenage daughter, 19-year-old Shaniyah Monae Kazee.

Martinez Police were called to the scene at an apartment complex on Fig Tree Lane at about 1:41 pm Tuesday on reports of “two adult females in a physical altercation.” The department added in statements to KRON4 that “Officers were en route when [911] callers advised that someone was stabbed.”

They arrived at the complex about three minutes later and found the younger Kazee unconscious on the ground of the parking lot with stab wounds. She was transported to John Muir Walnut Creek hospital, though was declared dead later in the afternoon.

“The suspect is the mother of the victim,” the Martinez Police Department said in their statement to KRON4. Police have not yet mentioned or released a motive in the killing.

While an arrest has been made, police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Martinez Police Department at (925) 372-3454, or Detective Engelberto Rubio at [email protected].

Related: Vallejo Police Say 63-Year-Old Man Admitted to Stabbing His Mother to Death, Also Allegedly Stabbed His Wife [SFist]

Image: Martinez Police Department via Facebook