A Vallejo couple was hospitalized Saturday with stab wounds, and now the Vallejo PD says the male in that couple admitted to stabbing and killing his mother. And sure enough, police found her dead at her home.

A very bizarre Vallejo stabbing case got a lot more bizarre once one of the victims came out of surgery. KTVU reports that a 63-year-old Vallejo man Frank McMillan is suspected of stabbing his wife at a hospital while she was receiving care at the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center. McMillan himself also had stab wounds, and it’s unclear whether both stabbings happened at the hospital. Both are expected to survive, but it's certainly raising questions about safety protocols at that Kaiser Permanente Vallejo facility.

Kaiser officials said in a statement to KTVU that "We’re grateful to our staff members who acted quickly to intervene and provide care to those involved." But still, if a man stabbed himself and his wife at the hospital, that is certainly unusual.

It gets more unusual. The Chronicle reports that once McMillan came out of surgery for his own stab wounds, he “spontaneously confessed to killing his biological mother” at her home prior to this pair of stabbings, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The Vallejo PD went and checked that mother’s home on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Saturday, and indeed, they found a woman there dead. It was not announced how she died, or how long she had been dead, and the Vallejo PD has not released the mother’s name.

KPIX reports that McMillan has been arrested for murder and attempted murder. Police have not mentioned whether he confessed to the stabbing of his wife after confessing to his mother’s stabbing. Either way, McMillan has already been released from the hospital and booked into Solano County Jail.

