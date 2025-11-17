A 39-year-old father and his seven-year-old daughter both drowned when hit by 15-20-foot waves swimming Friday near Big Sur, and after a hunt of nearly 48 hours, the young girl’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

We reported this weekend the awful news that a father had died by drowning and his five-year-old daughter was missing in an incident where 15-20 foot waves created unsafe swimming conditions at Garrapata State Beach about ten miles north of Big Sur. The father was quickly identified as 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Alberta, Canada, but authorities could not find the girl, despite searching much of Friday and Saturday.





The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office called in Cal Fire, the US Coast Guard, California State Parks officers, Monterey County Search and Rescue, the California Highway Patrol, and even personnel from the US Naval Air Station Lemoore near Fresno. The girl’s body still could not be found.



That is, until Sunday, as KTVU reports that the girl’s body was eventually recovered Sunday afternoon. Earlier media reports had incorrectly identified her as a five-year-old girl, and her name has still not been released. Her body was found roughly 100 yards offshore, about a half-mile north of where she was last seen swimming.



“Large-scale search operations were conducted throughout Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, until sunset,” the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday Facebook post. “At approximately 1:20 PM [on Sunday], a diver located a body roughly 100 yards offshore and about half a mile north of the child’s last known location. The diver brought the child to shore and notified State Parks. Monterey County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery. The Sheriff’s Office can now confirm that the recovered body is that of the missing child.”

There are sadly two people dead, but this could have been even worse. The child’s mother ventured into the water in an attempt to save her husband and daughter, and she was swept into the ocean herself, though managed to make it back to shore. They also had a two-year-old child with them at the beach Friday, who was unharmed.

Related: 19-Year-Old UC Berkeley Student in Critical Condition After Drowning at Fraternity House [SFist]

Image: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook