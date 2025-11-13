BART officials say that an “unstable individual” with a knife barricaded themselves in the Hayward BART maintenance complex for about four hours Thursday morning, though that person has been taken into custody and trains are largely back on schedule.

The service impacts are mostly straightened out at this point, but a very hairy situation unfolded early Thursday morning at the Hayward BART station. NBC Bay Area reports that an “unstable individual” barricaded themselves while armed with a knife inside that Hayward BART station’s maintenance complex, sometime before 5 am Thursday morning. Though the Chronicle reports that this person had been arrested by 9 am, and BART service is getting back to normal.

There is currently limited Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City due to police activity at our Hayward Yard. Those traveling from Berryessa can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bay Fair to a Daly City train. — BART (@SFBART) November 13, 2025



If you’re riding BART this morning, realize there are still some impacts on the Green Line, that is, the San Jose/Berryessa to Daly City route. But the Orange Line (Richmond to Berryessa) has been running on a normal schedule all Thursday morning long, so riders can simply transfer anywhere between the Lake Merritt and Berryessa stations.

We are currently unable to dispatch trains from our Hayward yard due to the police activity (we have the yard powered off at this time).



However we are dispatching trains from other locations for service to and from Berryessa. — BART (@SFBART) November 13, 2025



As for the situation with the unstable person with the knife, the maintenance yard was evacuated and the individual is now in custody. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

“There is no danger to the public or any other person at this time,” BART spokesperson Chris Filippi told the Chronicle.

The Chronicle reports that as of 9:25 am, the Green Line is still showing limited service. As of 10:10 am Thursday morning, we are still seeing alerts on BART’s website saying that "There is currently limited Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City due to police activity at our Hayward Yard.”

Related: BART's Richmond Line Temporarily Halted After Person Reportedly Struck By Train at North Berkeley Station [SFist]

Image: Pi.1415926535 via Wikimedia Commons