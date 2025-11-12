- Congressional Democrats had an Epstein bombshell in their pocket which dropped Wednesday morning, and it's a couple of emails further suggesting what we already essentially knew. The emails include one from Epstein himself to Ghislaine Maxwell saying that Trump "knew about the girls" and spent "hours" at his house with one victim. [New York Times]
- The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is set to vote today to select a new sheriff, who will serve out the rest of former Sheriff Christina Corpus's term, through 2029. The three finalists announced last week from a pool of seven are Kenneth Binder, interim chief of police in Gilroy and former undersheriff of Santa Clara County; David Lazar, a retired SFPD officer and assistant chief; and Brian Wynn Hyunh Travis, a former San Mateo County deputy of 14 years. [KTVU]
- The Northern Lights were visible in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday night, despite being forecast to only be visible as far south as Oregon, and they were captured on multiple wildfire cameras. A strong geomagnetic storm is ongoing and the aurora may be visible again Wednesday night. [Chronicle / USA Today]
- Despite the tough talk from Trump, data shows that federal enforcement and prosecution of drug dealers in San Francisco has plummeted in the first year of his new term, compared to previous years. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Police Commission is expected to announce its finalists for the city's new chief of police today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Expect the heaviest rain, combined with wind, to arrive with this latest storm around 3 am Thursday, with the wind picking up this evening. [Chronicle]
- The last ever circulating penny will be minted today at the US Mint in Philadelphia, where pennies have been made since 1793. [CNN]
Photo via Alert Wildfire/UC San Diego