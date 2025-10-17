The previously announced residency by Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith, which will serve as the opening act for the renovated Castro Theatre in February and March, was already extended, and now spans over a month, with 20 show dates.

In late September, Another Planet Entertainment (APE) announced a run of eight shows by Grammy-winning, queer and non-binary singer Sam Smith at the soon-to-reopen Castro Theatre — which, at least officially, will heretofore be called The Castro. It was both a show of respect to the LGBTQ community in the Castro neighborhood, at least some of whom were skeptical or outright hostile to APE's takeover as operators of the venue, and a show of APE's access to major global star power.

Given Sam Smith's major fame and large fan base, it's no surprise that the eight-show run was extended to 16 shows, and subsequently to 20 dates, starting February 10 and running through March 14. Two of the newer announced dates, March 13 and 14, which went on sale Tuesday, are already sold out. And seats remain available at only two shows, Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.

Smith already has a residency underway on this same tour, titled "To Be Free: NYC," at the venue Warsaw in Brooklyn, which is ongoing into December.

And in honor of the Castro appearances, Smith filmed a music video in and around the neighborhood last month, and inside the theater, which went live just after the announcement. It's for a Smith cover of Bill Withers's "Ain't No Sunshine," and there's already been a bit of online fuss about how much cigarette smoking is featured in the brief video.

Another Planet has yet to reveal any other bookings at the venue after Smith. In July, they announced that they were taking bookings starting in March 2026.

The Castro neighborhood continues to eagerly — and, for some, anxiously — await the revival of the theater, and the foot traffic it will bring. Controversy continues to simmer about the fate of Castro Coffee Company and Castro Nail Salon, the two small businesses that reside in street-facing retail spaces that are part of the Castro Theatre building. APE previously announced that both would be evicted, so that they could build out new box office space for the venue, however there was pushback from the neighborhood and city leaders that may have adjusted those plans.

Both businesses remain open despite a summer of sidewalk-digging outside, relating to the theater's electrical system, and despite reportedly having eviction notices that were effective in late June.

Previously: Sam Smith, Who Was Just Shooting a Music Video Around the Castro, to Do Castro Theatre Residency