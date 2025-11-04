After the reopening residency by Sam Smith is done in March, Another Planet Entertainment has booked a slate of queer (and/or queer-friendly) performers for the Castro Theatre, in a clear gesture of good will toward the LGBTQ+ community in the neighborhood.

Another Planet Entertainment has just announced several months worth of bookings at the Castro Theatre, which includes a bevy of LGBTQ+ performers and acts that have a significant queer following as well — and this should appease some of the naysayers who have decried the takeover of the theater, which has long been a cornerstone event space for the community.

"The Castro makes its grand return in a new era of programming that bridges cinematic tradition, live music, comedy, community gatherings and service to the LGBTQ+ communities for whom the venue is a treasured asset," APE's announcement says.

On the lineup first, so far, on March 18, is contemporary R&B/hip hop singer-songwriter Amber Mark, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday, with a pre-sale starting Thursday, November 6. She'll be followed by Rupaul's Drag Race sensation (and All Stars Season 2 winner) Alaska Thunderfuck, also just known as Alaska, who'll be performing on Friday, March 20 — tickets for that also go on sale Friday, November 7, with an artist's pre-sale that starts Wednesday, November 5 at 10 am.

Irish dance-pop duo 49th & Main are booked on Saturday, March 21, followed by Father John Misty on March 24 and 25, and gay music artist Perfume Genius on March 26.

Electro/dance producer and songwriter Tycho will finish out that week, playing the Castro on Saturday, March 28.

April 8 will bring gay comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni with a live version of their Gayme Show!

And on April 11, the one and only Alyssa Edwards will be performing, bringing more drag energy to the stage in its reopening months.

Other queer-centric bookings include lebsian comedian Jessica Kirson (April 26); Queer Eye cast member, bestselling author, podcaster, comedian, and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness (April 30); and queer singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus (May 18-19), who is also one-third of the band Boygenius.

Also coming to the theater is Grammy-nominated artist Santigold (May 16), and later in the summer, 90s alt-rock legends The Breeders (August 22).

All that is missing from the announcement is any talk of film screenings, though those may be to come.

Several of these events, including the comedy events, are likely to be seated events even on the ground level, which will show off the new removable seats and mechanical risers that replace what was a traditional cinema-style orchestra level with cushioned seats.

Many of the above events have tickets going on sale this week. Check here for details.

Previously: Frameline Confirms Return to Castro Theatre For 50th Anniversary Film Fest

Top image: Alyssa Edwards, Lucy Dacus, and Alaska, photos via Instagram and Wikimedia