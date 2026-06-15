A 27-year-old man believed to be a camp counselor was arrested Saturday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child camper overnight in a UC Berkeley dorm, and his resume indicates he’s worked at a long list of local schools.

UC Berkeley police arrested 27-year-old Quaylin Wesley of Vallejo Saturday afternoon in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child at a summer camp operating inside a UC Berkeley residence hall, as Berkeley Scanner reports.

The initial report came in between about 1:15 and 2 a.m., when campus police were alerted to what was first described as an attempted assault in a dorm room. Officials later said investigators determined the incident was a completed sexual assault and issued a second WarnMe alert confirming the arrest later that day.

Wesley was reportedly booked just after 2:20 pm on suspicion of sodomizing a child under 18, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and burglary, according to jail records. According to the Scanner, he is being held at Santa Rita Jail on $425,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

UC Berkeley has confirmed the program was not run by the university, despite taking place on campus. A university spokesperson told the Scanner that Wesley is not affiliated with UC Berkeley, though he graduated from the school in 2021 with a degree in social welfare.

Public records and prior listings show Wesley had worked across multiple youth-facing programs and school settings in Oakland, including substitute teaching roles within Oakland Unified School District and positions at local charter schools and youth sports organizations.

UC Berkeley police are asking anyone with information about the case or related incidents to contact investigators at 510-642-6760. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related: Suspect In UC Berkeley Sexual Battery Cases Arrested After Being Linked to Similar Crime In Palo Alto

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