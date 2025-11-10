A confrontation near O’Farrell and Market streets between the SFPD and a homeless man, whose large, off-leash dog allegedly bit a bystander in an unprovoked attack, led to one of the officers shooting both the man and dog in the legs.

As KPIX reports, when officers from the San Francisco Police Department were speaking to the man around 4:30 pm Sunday about putting his German Shephard-Husky mix on a leash — while the dog repeatedly barked at police, one of the officers fired their weapon, as the Chronicle reports.

Officer-Involved Shooting in the Tenderloin District



On November 9, 2025, at approximately 4:27 p.m., San Francisco Police officers were flagged down by a dog bite victim in the area of Market and O’Farrell streets. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 10, 2025

The man was shot in the left leg and the dog in the right front leg, but neither appeared to be severely injured, according to a witness who spoke to the Chronicle. As the officers had the man on the ground and were detaining him, the dog started to run away and then returned to the scene, biting one of the officers — but not the one who shot the dog and its owner, per the Chronicle.

Another witness, a nearby street drummer, told the Chronicle, “Everything was going nice, then I heard these two gunshots and I saw the German shepherd limping toward me with a bullet wound in his right leg. It was awful.”

As KTVU reports, the man who was shot was taken to the hospital, and the dog is being treated by San Francisco Animal Care & Control. Both are reportedly in stable condition. The bystander who was bitten went to the hospital for treatment, and the bitten officer was treated at the scene.

Per KPIX, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division, and Department of Police Accountability will investigate the officer-involved shooting, and a mandatory town hall meeting will be held within 10 days.

Image: mbbirdy/Getty Images