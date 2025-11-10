Alito and Thomas be damned, the Supreme Court will not be reconsidering the ten-year-old decision legalizing same-sex marriage. Four members of the court would have had to vote to take on the case, brought by loony Kim Davis along with her final appeal of the $300,000 judgment against her from the gay couple she denied a marriage license to. [New York Times]

A Tesla driver and a bicyclist got into some sort of confrontation Saturday morning in the Marin Headlands that ended with the bicyclist being stabbed. [KRON4]

The Chronicle today discusses how Treasure Island has become an outlier among SF neighborhoods for its high percentage of 20-somethings, as younger people have been moving out of SF in droves. [Chronicle]

The Department of Agriculture over the weekend threatened states like California with penalties over their rushed payments of SNAP benefits following court decisions late last week. [ABC 7]

Even as Congress inches closer to reopening the government, the battle over SNAP benefits continued Monday morning, with the Trump administration seeking a new emergency order from the Supreme Court to allow it to not pay out full benefits for November. [New York Times]

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that allows for the counting of mail-in ballots that are post-marked on or before Election Day. [Associated Press]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez threw a big bash Saturday for Kris Jenner's 70th birthday at their Beverly Hills mansion, Bruno Mars performed, and apparently there were noise complaints. [The Cut]

Top image: Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa, of Washington, DC, waves an LGBTQIA+ pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building as he makes pictures with his friend Donte Gonzalez to celebrate the anniversary of the United States v. Windsor and the Obergefell v. Hodges decisions on June 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)