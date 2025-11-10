Local:
- The cause of death has been revealed for Thomas Ocheltree and daughters Alexandra Ocheltree, 12, and Mackenzie Ocheltree, 9, who were all apparently killed in a murder-suicide last month in SF's Westwood neighborhood. All three were shot and found in their beds, and mother Paula Truong was found hanged in the garage, and her death was ruled a suicide. No further details about the case have been made public. [Chronicle]
- A man was reportedly sexually assaulted near the UC Berkeley campus on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 am, and the victim says he was pulled into a driveway on the 2300 block of College Avenue by another man, who assaulted him. [KRON4]
- The SFPD put out an alert Monday morning for a 10-year-old boy who went missing (possibly ran away?) from a home in Forest Hill, but he was located elsewhere in the city several hours later. [ABC 7]
- North Bay/East Bay Congressman John Garamendi is calling for private jets to be grounded during shutdown so air traffic controllers can focus on commercial flights, but it sounds like the shutdown is ending, so maybe too late for this... [KRON4]
National:
- The Senate is taking a series of votes tonight to reopen the government, and Chuck Schumer is getting it from both sides, with Democrats blaming him for not holding his party together and telling him to step down from leadership, and Trump basically calling him a loser on Fox News. [New York Times]
- Trump is now trying to get the Supreme Court to overturn his sexual abuse and defamation convictions involving E. Jean Carroll. [CNN]
- Ghislaine Maxwell is now actively seeking out a commutation of her sentence from Trump. [NY Mag]
Video:
- The SF Symphony is performing a concert on November 13 and 14 featuring the music of movie- and TV-theme composer Danny Elfman, he of Beetlejuice, The Simpsons, and Nightmare Before Christmas fame. (Find tickets here.) Below is a 2019 version of this concert program performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra of New York.
Top image: Photo via Google Street View