- Last week, Sunnyvale City Councilmember Richard Mehlinger sent a scathing response to a text message from the campaign of Santa Clara County Assessor candidate, Rishi Kumar. To Mehlinger’s surprise, someone from the same number as the campaign replied to his remark with a retort that ended with, “F— OFF f—face.” [Bay Area News Group]
- Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Santa Barbara girl, Melodee Buzzard, was arrested Friday on charges of false imprisonment, but police say the arrest wasn’t related to Melodee’s case. It's been determined that Ashlee traveled from California to Nebraska with Melodee, who was last seen on October 9 near the Colorado–Utah border, but she was not seen upon Ashlee’s return to California on October 10. [SFGate]
- In November 1963, the first mass sit-in of the Bay Area civil rights movement took place at Mel’s Diner when co-owner Harold Dobbs was running for mayor. The sit-in resulted in better hiring practices and economic training programs for Black workers — and the loss of the mayoral race for Dobbs. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- The Contra Costa County city of San Ramon was the center of at least seven small earthquakes Sunday morning, starting with two back-to-back 3.8 and 3.7 magnitude earthquakes at 9:38 am, followed by two 3.0 and 2.9 quakes. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Trump administration is demanding that the states that began administering SNAP payments Friday give the money back after Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson paused an earlier ruling by a federal judge calling for the immediate disbursement of payments. [The Associated Press]
- Thirteen infants in ten states have been hospitalized with botulism linked to baby formula sold under the Whole Nutrition Infant Formula brand from two lots: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2; no deaths have been reported. [Bay Area News Group]
- The folks at Marine Mammal Center recently reunited a sea otter pup named Caterpillar with her mom after the pup became stranded on the beach at Morro Bay, as seen in this heartwarming video. [Marine Mammal Center]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist