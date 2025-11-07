A 45-year-old Dublin man is charged with peeping and loitering inside a UC Berkeley sorority house, as well as stealing residents’ underwear. Then a search of his home turned up an assault rifle and 900 rounds of ammunition.

There was a pretty creepy incident at a UC Berkeley sorority house this past weekend, as KTVU reports that a 45-year-old man was caught at a sorority house peeping on women in a communal shower area, and for good measure, stealing some of their underwear and food. Police were able to track the vehicle of the suspect Courtney Alford to his Dublin home, where the Bay Area News Group reports they found an assault rifle and 900 rounds of ammunition, which merited additional weapons charges, as Alford was already a convicted felon.

Convicted felon Courtney Alford, 45,held by @berkeleypolice, charged by @AlamedaCountyDA w/burglary,trespassing,peeking & invading privacy at sorority house on Warring near @UCBerkeley, stealing food & underwear & watching women shower, cops say, seizing ammo & high-capacity mags pic.twitter.com/ewOx7MSXIz — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 7, 2025



The strangeness started at a sorority house on the 2300 block of Warring Street in Berkeley, early this past Saturday morning. A resident of the house reported seeing a man in her bedroom at around 6 am, and he immediately fled upon being seen. But once UC Berkeley Police were called in, other residents say they’d seen him in the house as early as 3 am. So they looked at the building's security footage, and made some disturbing discoveries.

The man had apparently left the sorority house once and changed clothes, and even put on a ski mask at one point. That footage also found him stealing the residents’ underwear, as well as some food.

Police were able to use a license plate reader to identify his vehicle, and got an arrest warrant. They arrested him on Wednesday of this week, though that arrest at Alford’s Dublin home also turned up the assault rifle, ammunition magazines, and the aforementioned 900 rounds of ammo.

Alford remains in custody, and has been charged with burglary, peeking while loitering, invasion of privacy, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and unlawful entry of a property.

