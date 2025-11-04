- Dick Cheney, the architect of the War in Afghanistan and both of the Iraq Wars who personified the "forever war" ethos of the George W. Bush administration, has died at age 84. Late in life, Cheney did follow his daughter's lead and endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, calling Trump a threat to democracy. [New York Times]
- Flooding from King Tides is expected today and through the week, coinciding with a storm arriving tomorrow that could bring winds up to 50 miles per hour to the Bay Area, likely toppling trees. [SFGate]
- East Bay Congressmen Eric Swalwell and Mark DeSaulnier are calling out increased ICE activity in their districts, and voicing fear that federal election monitors are only trying to intimidate Latino voters from going to the polls today to vote on Prop 50. [KTVU]
- SF Supervisor Bilal Mahmood says he was turned away from taking an unscheduled tour at the ICE facility in San Francisco, unlike three fellow supervisors before him, with guards saying they could not accommodate the request as threats against ICE agents have risen. [Mission Local]
- The coalition of cities and nonprofits that sued the Trump administration in federal court in Rhode Island over the suspension of SNAP benefits is asking the judge in the case to compel the administration to fully cover the benefits, instead of only covering 50%, as they said they would Monday. [Bloomberg]
- Trump mouthed off on Truth Social Tuesday morning saying that SNAP benefits wouldn't be paid at all this month until the government shutdown ends, despite the court order and Monday's pledge to play partial benefits. [New York Times]
- A watchdog group has noted that a majority of the donors to Trump's grand White House ballroom project, like Meta, Apple, and Palantir, have contracts with the federal government. [Bloomberg]
