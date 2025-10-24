Given how the billionaire CEOs all lined up to throw money at Trump's second inauguration, helping the despot feel like the king he's always wanted to be, his royal ballroom is also being funded by these billionaires, including the Bay Area's tech-wealthy.

Trump's thousand-seat ballroom, to be named after himself, which replaces the entire East Wing of the White House that has already been demolished, is slated to cost around $300 million to construct. Trump has touted the fact that the project is all being privately funded by donors and by himself — though his portion may only come if the DOJ decides to hand him $230 million to cover previous lawsuits filed against him.

On Thursday, CNN reported on the full roster of donors to the ballroom project, which includes plenty of Silicon Valley names and corporations, including Apple, Alphabet, Coinbase, Palantir, Meta, and early crypto players the Winklevoss Twins, and their crypto exchange Gemini. Salesforce wasn't mentioned on that list, but maybe old Benioff helped sweeten the deal with a ballroom donation in his Wednesday chat with Trump about calling off his goons in SF.

Amazon, Microsoft, Tether and billionaire Trump ally Miriam Adelson are all on the list of ballroom donors as well.

As CBS News previously reported, Google/Alphabet agreed to throw $22 million at Trump's ballroom dreams in order to settle a lawsuit he brought about YouTube suspending his account over the January 6th riots — and one can imagine that Meta's donation is probably a similar sort of apology over all that.

Trump hosted a special dinner last week for ballroom donors, in the White House's East Room, as CNN reported. Guests included the Winklevosses, former journalist turned NewsMax anchor Greta Van Susteren, and representatives from Meta, Google, Amazon, and Palantir. The event had previously been billed as a fundraiser for the project, but when all these corporations and inviduals showered Trump and the ballroom with cash, it became more of a "thank you" dinner.

Meanwhile, as Americans who receive food assistance start running out of food amid the government shutdown, and as the 1.4 million Americans who are employed by the federal government start seeing their finances tighten after missed paychecks, Trump is sitting back like a French king overseeing the construction of a Gilded Age ballroom.