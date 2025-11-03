Local:
- Surveillance video has been released of last month's heist at an Oakland Museum storage facility in which thieves stole around 1,000 items. The video shows two masked perpetrators walking through an indoor hallway, one shorter with a heavier build, the other taller and thinner, and possibly a third assailant partly exposing his face in an outdoor area. [KTVU]
- Supervisor Jackie Fielder is using the outrage over the death of Mission District bodega cat KitKat, at the hands of a Waymo, to call for a reform measure to urge state leaders to allow more local regulation of driverless cars. [Chronicle]
- North Bay commuters are super pissed about the 52-mile long carpool lane on the newly fully opened stretch of 101 that has been going woefully underused. [Chronicle]
National:
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is the latest Trump administration official trying to sow fear and cast blame on Democrats for the shutdown, warning "We won't let people travel" in the coming weeks if staffing shortages at air traffic control towers continue to create safety issues and delays. [Chronicle]
- Trump has endorsed Andrew Cuomo — who was a major Trump critic during the early pandemic! — as New York Mayor, but he may just be doing this at the last second, when Cuomo looks to be losing, so that he can rail against anything that happens if and when Zohran Mamdani takes office. [CNN]
- Trump has also taken an interest in governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey, and he has a big week ahead with tomorrow's election providing signals for the midterms, and the Supreme Court hearing the tariff case on Wednesday. [New York Times]
Video:
- British singer-songwriter Jacob Collier is a big fan of Bobby McFerrin, and McFerrin is apparently a fan of Mozart's Symphony No. 29. And when Collier came to town for a show last week, he arranged for an Audience Symphony Orchestra to perform the piece, so that McFerrin could conduct it one more time. This happened during an SF Jazz Open Soundcheck for Collier's show, at Davies Symphony Hall on Monday, October 27. The woman in pink you initially see conducting is Collier's mother, Suzie Collier. [Chronicle]
Top image: Photo via Oakland Police Department