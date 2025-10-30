One of the biggest California art thefts in years went down at a warehouse for the Oakland Museum of California, and now the FBI is involved, as thieves pilfered more than 1,000 artifacts and works of art in a 3:30 am heist this month.

The fine art world was shocked on the morning of Sunday, October 19, when art thieves pulled off a heist at the Louvre, and rather brazenly did so in broad daylight when the museum was open. Little did we know here in the Bay Area that four days earlier, something similar had just happened to the Oakland Museum of California, located two blocks north of the Lake Merritt BART station.

KRON4 reports that thieves stole more than 1,000 art pieces and artifacts from the museum’s warehouse in an October 15 heist, a heist which Oakland Police just acknowledged and announced on Wednesday. The case has now drawn the involvement of the FBI Art Crime Team, and is even making national headlines on NBC News.



Some of the stolen items are seen above — eight of the 1,000+ items, at least. These include Native American baskets, jewelry, and painted tusks, and apparently a number of laptop computers were pilfered as well.

“The theft that occurred represents a brazen act that robs the public of our state’s cultural heritage,” Oakland Museum of California CEO and executive director Lori Fogarty said in an announcement. ”Most of these objects have been given to the Museum by generous donors. We are working in close partnership with the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department, and the FBI to see that these objects are returned.”

As noted, the heist occurred way back on Wednesday, October 15, at about 3:30 am. The Chronicle explains that the heist occurred not at the museum itself, but at an off-site storage facility. And as the Chron also notes, the announcement does not disclose where that off-site storage facility is located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951, or the FBI Art Crime Team, via their online tip form or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Image: Aubany G via Yelp