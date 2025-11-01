- A pending lawsuit against the city of San Francisco by four teenagers arrested during the 2023 Dolores Park hill skate bomb incident has achieved class action status. All 113 adults and teenagers who were arrested during the incident, in which they were reportedly held for several hours without being allowed to use the restroom, can take part in the lawsuit. [Mission Local]
- Idaho officials are now looking into whether Millbrae police chief Eamonn Allen, who’s been accused of commuting to the station from out of state, lawfully used a tax break to purchase his home there. While Santa Clara officials have also begun investigating Allen, a local criminology professor says it’s common for Bay Area law enforcement to buy homes far away from their precincts — even out of state, which doesn’t break any laws despite ethics concerns. [Bay Area News Group]
- Frank Blackburn, the assistant fire chief credited with saving the Marina from being destroyed by fire following the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, has passed away. Blackburn was a second-generation firefighter who studied the city’s response to the 1906 earthquake, and the fire department happened to have a drill a week before the earthquake. [Chronicle]
- FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X that the agency stopped a potential terrorist attack from being carried out over Halloween weekend, resulting in the arrests Friday of multiple suspects possibly connected to ISIS. [CNN]
This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7…— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 31, 2025
- Local filmmaker Mario Riveira released a short, investigative documentary on ongoing ICE operations taking place in San Francisco, utilizing raw footage, eyewitness accounts, and interviews with immigrants, their families, and local officials. [YouTube]
- An investigation into former high school principal Jonathan M. Fey, 54, at Pleasanton Unified School District in Alameda County found evidence that he attempted to solicit sex from a current and former student using an online app, which resulted in his resignation. [EdSource]
- Halloween Reel Round-Up: Revelers filled the Castro Night Market early Friday evening then later paraded up and down Valencia Street in the Mission; both were preceded by a “Gay Halloween Ice Protest” in front of the immigration court on Montgomery Street Friday afternoon.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist