Firefighters received a report of a two-alarm fire at 9:25 pm on the 1500 block of Filbert Street Friday night. A person was found dead in the third-floor unit where the fire started, as SFFD was potentially delayed by hoarding conditions, along with the amount of overhead wires on Filbert.

As the Chronicle reports, the San Francisco Fire Department arrived on the scene in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood at 9:41 pm and witnessed heavy smoke coming from the third floor. Per KPIX, Fire Chief Dean Crispen said suspected hoarding conditions made it difficult for firefighters to enter the unit. Challenges extinguishing the fire were also compounded by the amount of overhead wires on Filbert Street.

“We had initial reports of hoarder conditions, so a lot of materials make it challenging for us to enter, you know, we're still confirming that,” Crispen said, per KPIX. “Very challenging street, a lot of wires in front as you can see behind me.”

Second - ALARM FIRE



San Francisco Fire is on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire in the 1500 block of Filbert.



Initial reports are of a fire on the third floor. At this time, one fatality and one minor injury have been reported.



Please avoid the area of Filbert between Van… pic.twitter.com/Ypl42yGjqv — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 1, 2025

Firefighters were able to quickly help other occupants escape the building and had the blaze under control by 10:21 pm. One person sustained minor injuries, and two dogs and two cats were rescued from the fire, per KRON4. “The fire was spreading to other apartments, but due to the quick work of our members we were able to stop it,” Crispen said, per the Chronicle. The Chronicle reports that SFFD’s arson unit is investigating.

Image: SFFD