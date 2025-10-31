Local:
- The East Bay’s Antioch High School football team forfeited its game Thursday night due to code of conduct violations by a large portion of its varsity players. The violations are reportedly from an incident caught on video that’s since been deleted of students kicking another student in the locker room, as well as pouring water on him and throwing football equipment at him. [KTVU]
- Alameda County is providing $10 million in emergency funding to support local food banks and SNAP recipients during the federal government’s pausing of November payments. Santa Clara County has approved $4.5 million, and Marin County plans to provide $800,000 — as the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank food finder website has seen a 250% increase in traffic. [KQED]
- Additionally, Contra Costa County is set to vote Tuesday on allocating $20 million in emergency funding for SNAP recipients. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Bay Area tech industry saw 1,400 layoffs this week with Amazon accounting for over half; 1,451 more Bay Area Amazon workers are expected to be laid off in 2026. [Bay Area News Group]
- Berkeley Police arrested a 14-year-old Pinole boy for his alleged involvement in numerous auto thefts over the span of four days. [KRON4]
National:
- Federal judges from Massachusetts and Rhode Island ruled Friday that the Trump administration must continue paying SNAP benefits using emergency reserve funds during the shutdown, calling the freeze “unlawful.” [Associated Press]
- Prince Andrew’s biographer said he spoke to several employees of the queen who claim she was well aware of the Prince’s predatory behavior. [Bay Area News Group]
- A community in West Chicago came together to bring trick-or-treating directly to kids in neighborhoods whose families have been impacted by ongoing ICE raids, delivering nearly $900 worth of candy. [Chicago Tribune]
Video of the Day:
Possibly the most clever and functional Halloween costume we’ve ever seen! Well done.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist