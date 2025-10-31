Here’s one costume that goes paleo for Halloween, and the entire year, as the fifteen-foot-long glowing LED dinosaur “Doloresaurus” roars, plays music, and tricera-tops all the other costumes in town.

There will be 41 car-free streets in San Francisco this evening for the Halloween trick-or-treat festivities. The one you choose just might get a visit from the famed lit-up aqua-green LED dinosaur Doloresaurus, who just received a ‘glowing’ profile on KPIX seen below, where we meet the man behind (actually, inside) the dinosaur suit, SF attorney Trevor Mead.



The “bones” of the Doloresaurus are made from laser-cut PVC, while the skin is foam with LED lights lining the inside. The contraption can glow for up to six hours, though the rawr suit structure takes up as much space as a car inside Mead’s garage. The Doloresaurus’s stomping grounds are primarily Dolores Park, though the beast has been spotted at events all over the Bay Area.

“This is how I deal with my day, with my life choices that led me to become a lawyer,” Mead joked to Mission Local in a profile they ran of him in March of this year.



Not surprisingly, the Doloresaurus has also been at Burning Man the last couple of years, and the outfit has existed for the last three years, though Mead had modified it several times. The costume is based on a design by Dutch artist Esmée Kramer, though Mead cites that one of his primary inspirations is our dear old friend Robot Dance Party.



And as seen in the video above, Doloresaurus also plays music, and can produce a number of amusing sounds.

“Kids above a certain height, it was their favorite thing ever. Below a certain height, they were terrified of it. Just terrified,” Mead said to Mission Local, explaining why he added to sound capacities. “In addition to roaring, it talks, meows, burps, farts, sings.”

As for Mead’s future plans for the Doloresaurus, KPIX says he hopes to “build a whole herd” of these for group outings that could involve multiple LED disco dinosaurs.

Image: Palo Alto Public Art Program via Facebook