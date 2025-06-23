Sons & Daughters, which has operated out of a small space on Bush Street in the Nob Hill neighborhood since its opening fifteen years ago, has been raking in the accolades of late. And greater demand is spurring a move to a bigger, newer space that was recently vacated by another Michelin-starred spot.

News arrived Monday that Sons & Daughters, which was elevated last summer to the two-star tier in the Michelin Guide for California, will be relocating this fall across town to a buzzier area in the Mission District. The restaurant will take over the former Osito space (2875 18th Street) sometime before the holiday season, following a brief remodel, and permanently close the Nob Hill restaurant.

Osito closed its doors in mid-May after just three years, with chef Seth Stowaway citing the high rent being commanded for the space.

Eater was first to report the news, with owner Teague Moriarty saying, "We’ve been at our max for a long time. The [new] space is beautiful, it’s gonna allow us to have more staff, and continue to push Sons and Daughters to the next level."

The team added in a subsequent statement that, "The relocation will also provide an ideal setting for Chef Harrison Cheney to continue expressing his Nordic culinary vision, allowing the menu to evolve and reflect this approach in a space that complements his culinary and artistic philosophy working alongside local purveyors, while maintaining Sons & Daughters' commitment to creating a green environment."

It's not clear what will become of the companion bar space that was previously home to Liliana and, briefly, Bar Agricole.

Since Cheney's arrival at Sons & Daughters in early 2023, the menu has taken a turn toward New Nordic cuisine, with Cheney having trained and spent a considerable part of his career to date at the Michelin two-star Gastrologik in Stockholm.

The restaurant was originally founded by Moriarty alongside culinary school friend Matt McNamara in 2010, with Moriarty serving as executive chef prior to Cheney's arrival.

Not long after the announcement that Michelin inspectors had awarded Sons & Daughters its second Michelin star last August, SF Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan filed a review of the restaurant, saying it had "suddenly become one of the most phenomenal" restaurants in the region.

The restaurant continues to offer its 14-course menu for $295 per person, exclusive of taxes or a 20% service charge — wine pairings are also an additional $185 per person. This brings the total check for two, with wine, prepaid on Tock, to $1,256. At the time of the Chronicle review in late October, that $295 price included the service charge, so prices have gone up.

Sons & Daughters' new neighborhood takes them to one of the hipper and more buzzworthy parts of town — an area that, once upon a time, an earlier generation of hip kids referred to as Multimedia Gulch. It's now home to new spot Side A, as well as Bar Gemini, and it's just a few-block walk from other hot spots including Ernest, The Morris, Trick Dog, Penny Roma, and True Laurel.