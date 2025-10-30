- The Presidio Trust has just announced plans to build a new, 196-unit housing complex at Lincoln Blvd and Girard Road. The site is the former Army’s Letterman General Hospital, and the Presidio Trust says the project will add to the rental revenue stream that helps keep the park afloat. [Chronicle]
- The Trump administration admitted in court filings Wednesday that it has more than enough money left in contingency and other accounts to fully cover November's SNAP benefits. But, the administration argues, there are a range of legal and logistical hurdles preventing it from transferring those funds to the SNAP program. [New York Times]
- A fistfight in East Oakland Wednesday night reportedly became a three-on-one brawl and then a shooting, with a 28-year-old man left in critical condition. [East Bay Times]
- A new audit has found that SF's street-cleaning budget is up 63% since 2018, and there is little data to explain why this is. [Mission Local]
- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office put out an alert about a convicted child abuser, 57-year-old Samuel Martinez of San Jose, who is at large and wanted for assault and for failing to register as a sex offender. [KRON4]
- A state appellate court ruled Wednesday that California can continue enforcing its regulations on groundwater extraction, over the objections of Central Valley farmers, but a lower court will still hear a case involving the fees that the state imposes. [Chronicle]
- Chappell Roan has joined the list of performers and presenters at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will stream on Disney+ on November 8, and this year's inductees are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes. [ABC 7]