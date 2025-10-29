Local:
- A woman was arrested by CHP officers in Dublin after crashing her car, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and leaving a 1-year-old child behind in the car. The officers found the woman walking along the roadway of I-580, and when they located the car, they found the child inside; the child is reportedly okay. [CHP-Dublin/Facebook]
- The Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco is going "nomadic" when it leaves its home of one year, the Cube on Montgomery Street, early next year. The plan is to present site-specific works in new locations each cycle, starting with some sculptures at the Transamerica Annex space. [Chronicle]
- SF City Economist Ted Egan forecasts that Mayor Lurie's upzoning plan would likely only produce around 14,600 units in the next 20 years — less than half the Housing Element mandate of 36,000 units by 2031 — and it would only drive rents down an average of around $100. [Mission Local]
National:
- The pain points will increase this weekend from the government shutdown, for many Americans. In addition to missing food stamps, aka SNAP benefits, people signing up for Obamacare health plans will see the sharp increase in premiums that are at the center of Democrats' motivation for having the standoff. [New York Times]
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune did some yelling on the Senate floor today, referring to the "Democrat shutdown," and blaming Democrats for the fact that SNAP benefits won't be paid. Democrats argue that it's the Trump administration playing a political game and not tapping into a contingency fund that exists for just this purpose, but Thune says, "this is not some political game." [CNN]
- The official death toll from Hurricane Melissa has grown to 30 in the Caribbean. 20 of those deaths occurred in Haiti due to a swollen river. [CNN]
Video:
- The SF Fire Department performed a cliff rescue Tuesday at Fort Funston, after a dog became stuck partway down a cliff, and the dog appears quite happy to be saved.