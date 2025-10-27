Local:
- The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is telling the public to be on the lookout for a county jail inmate, Isaiah Jamon Andrews, who was mistakenly released from custody. The 20-year-old man from Kent, Washington was released last Wednesday in error; he's accused locally in connection with a police pursuit, but he's wanted on an arrest warrant for homicide stemming from a fatal shooting outside a Seattle hotel. [CC Sheriff/Facebook]
- Alaska Airlines has announced it is cutting five major routes out of SFO, starting early next year: Burbank, Boston. Austin, Newark, and Orlando. The cuts are coming as the airline expands service to Portland and San Diego, as well as other markets. [Chronicle]
- Video shows a crazy head-on crash in San Jose over the weekend that took the life of a 74-year-old woman, who was struck by a speeding SUV that was reportedly driving recklessly through a neighborhood. [KTVU]
National:
- The largest union representing federal workers, the American Federation of Government Employees, has just broken with Democrats and called on Congress to reopen the government without negotiating over healthcare costs. "Both political parties have made their point, and still there is no clear end in sight," the union's president Everett Kelley said in a statement, saying that "a clean continuing resolution" must pass soon. [New York Times]
- President Trump met today with Japan's new female prime minister, as a contentious trade talk looms. [New York Times]
- Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, is bearing down on Jamaica and could potentially be the largest recorded storm ever to hit the island. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Behold, some local news Halloween tomfoolery courtesy of KTVU in the 1980s.
Photo via Spondylolithesis/Getty Images