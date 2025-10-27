- A water main break in SF's Sunnydale neighborhood flooded multiple homes Monday morning. The break occured sometime around 7:30 am on Santos Street, and the SF Fire Department says the water has now been shut off. [SFFD/X]
- BART had several early morning problems Monday, which caused disruptions on its Red and Green lines between 5 am and 6:30 am. Residual delays were reported in the system after service resumed, and the problem again had to do with equipment in or near the Transbay Tube. [KTVU]
- Thanks to private donations, Muir Woods reopened to the public Thursday and will remain open through October 31. The National Park Service closed the park amid the federal government shutdown. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Trump admitted to reporters he underwent an MRI earlier this month, claiming the scan was "perfect" and declining to explain why his doctor had ordered it. [New York Times]
- A 28-year-0ld man died at Disneyworld's Contemporary Resort hotel on Thursday, marking the third death at the park — and fourth at a Disney park — this moth. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two men have been arrested in connection with the jewel heist at the Louvre in Paris, and the arrests were reportedly made thanks to DNA evidence left at the scene. [CNN]
- Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 2, and the requisite round of local news stories about how the time change affects people's moods and bodies is well underway. [ABC 7]
Photo via SFFD