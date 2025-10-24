- Fire season isn't totally over, and a vegetation fire in San Jose's Alum Rock Park managed to grow to 10 acres on Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 pm and forward progress had been stopped on the blaze by 5 pm. [Chronicle]
- A man was fatally stabbed in Bay Point Thursday, and a 57-year-old woman has been arrested for the killing. Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Solano Court around 11:20 am and found the male victim bleeding from stab wounds, and the female suspect, Libelyn Utt, was arrested at the scene. [East Bay Times]
- It's still just a war of words at this point, but in response to threats by California officials, including SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, to arrest federal agents, Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche threatened to prosecute any officials who try to interfere with federal agents. [New York Times]
- Prosecutors in Sonoma County this week challenged the defense of animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg regarding the size of her role in a 2023 raid on a Petaluma chicken farm, where she's accused of stealing four chickens. [Bay Area News Group]
- While European cities make up most of the list, San Francisco now ranks 15th among the safest cities in the world for travelers, according to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. [KTVU]
- The arson suspect in the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday. [New York Times]
- President Trump says he's ending "all trade negotiations" with Canada over a TV ad that has been airing there opposing US tariffs. [Associated Press]
Top image: Photo by Marla Maresi-Valdez