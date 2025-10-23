- SF's iconic City Lights Bookstore in North Beach has put up banners on its facade quoting a poem by founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti that feels especially prescient for our times. The poem, "Pity the Nation," includes the line, "Pity the nation that praises conquerers and acclaims the bully as hero." [Chronicle]
- California legislators are seeking answers about what went wrong in the military display at Camp Pendleton in which shrapnel came down over I-5, damaging CHP vehicles. [CalMatters]
- The BART board is meeting today and they are discussing the disruption in service Monday morning due to an equipment problem in the Transbay Tube, which was the fifth such major disruption so far this year. [NBC Bay Area]
- A group of Marin County social workers is potentially being asked to repay thousands of dollars in overpaid wages, due to a payroll error dating back several years. [KPIX]
- House Democrats are asking President Trump for more details about his new White House ballroom and the demolition of part of the East Wing, which has been taking place in the midst of a government shutdown. [CBS News]
- Writer Michael Wolff is suing First Lady Melania Trump over her apparent efforts to block the publication of a tell-all book he's writing or has written, which allegedly details her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. [Bay Area News Group]
- SpaceX has settled a lawsuit brought by Cards Against Humanity over its infringment on land in Texas, on the southern border, that Cards Against Humanity owns. [New York Times]
Top image via City Lights/Facebook