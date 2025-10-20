A problem that arose just as the Monday morning rush hour began is creating yet another headache for commuters who rely on BART.

An equipment problem that is said to be in the Transbay Tube near Embarcadero Station is causing the need for single-tracking through the tube, and consequently major delays throughout the BART system.

BART announced the problem in a tweet at 6:09 am Monday, and in subsequent tweets announced that there was no Green or Red line service as a result of the issue.

"Trains are using one track and there is limited service through the Transbay Tube," BART officials said as of 6:58 am, and no further advisories have been posted.

This is the third major problem on BART to impact a morning rush hour in the last five months. The first was a complete system outage caused by a computer meltdown in May, which occurred on a Friday morning. And a similar computer meltdown, which occurred during an upgrade process, shut down the system on a Friday in early September.

This is a developing story.

Photo by Derek Zhang