Local:
- The teen driver in the tragic April crash in Marin County that killed four girls is being charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, after the CHP found that speed was likely a factor. A hearing Wednesday had to moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate all of the family members of the four victims who showed up for it. [Chronicle]
- Meta confirmed that it is cutting some 600 jobs relating to AI, but not in its newer TBD Lab, which is overseeing its large-language models. The cuts are coming to its Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) unit, as well as teams focused on product-related AI and AI infrastructure. [Reuters]
- A second suspect is being sought in a stabbing outside the Daly City BART station on September 17. [KRON4]
National:
- Lots of people are getting apoplectic about the images of Trump's demolition team tearing into the East Wing of the White House, as he plows ahead to get to the royal ballroom of his gold-gilded dreams. [CNN]
- Trump is pissing off cattle ranchers now, telling them in a post on Truth Social that they should bring beef prices down, as more Americans are complaining about the rising cost of beef — which is based on supply and demand, and the US herd being historically low right now. [ABC 7]
- In what could be a major shift in the streaming media and entertainment landscape, Paramount is reportedly making offers to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. [New York Times]
Video:
- Here's some great footage of skateboarders in the Bay Area in 1988, from a news story about how skaters had formed a union, called Shred of Dignity, in order to organize and combat local laws that were being passed against skateboarding. Simpler times...
Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist