Your Golden State Warriors are practically locked in a six-way tie in the playoff seeding with four games left, and could land in the playoffs with home court advantage through the conference semifinals, or could find themselves stuck in a Play-In Game.

After the Golden State Warriors’ 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr remarked to reporters after the game that “We ran into a hot team that played a great game, and you’ve got to just quickly move on. So I’m gonna go home and watch The White Lotus.”

Chronicle beat writer Ann Killion uses this as an analogy to stress that the Warriors' final four regular season games this week are “must-see TV,” but really, six different teams’ games will be must-see TV, as the Warriors could easily end up the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed, or a play-in hopeful as the conference’s No. 8 seed.

"This is changing by the day, and we had a major shakeup over the weekend."@WindhorstESPN says things are getting serious in the Western conference standings 😅 pic.twitter.com/zIVEWWf5jD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 7, 2025



For maximum television drama, let’s let ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explain it. As we see, the Warriors started Sunday morning in the No. 5 seed in the West (they moved up to No. 4 briefly Sunday before the Houston loss). But because of the results between six teams almost-tied in the standings, they finished Sunday all the way down at No. 6.



And the Warriors currently have the same record as four other teams in the same playoff race, which makes the final four games of the season crucial — the Warriors could still theoretically end up as the No. 3 seed with guaranteed home-court advantage through the Western Conference Semifinals (possibly beyond if the chips fall right). Or they could end up in a Play-In Game, which did not end well for them last year.

Here are the Warriors’ final four regular season games between now and Sunday afternoon, and which ones will be on national TV (all others will be on NBC Sports Bay Area, if you have that).

Tuesday, April 8: at Phoenix Suns, 7 pm (TNT)

Wednesday, April 9: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Friday, April 11: at Portland Trail Blazers

Sunday, April 13: vs. Los Angeles Clippers (Possibly on ESPN)

But you will want to watch NBA games every night through Friday, and also Sunday afternoon. The Chronicle has a great rundown of the remaining games for the Warriors’ competition in the standings, and those six teams’ wins or losses will be every bit as important as Warriors wins. Here’s the national TV schedule for the Warriors’ competition in the standings:

Wednesday, April 9: LA Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 pm (ESPN)

Wednesday, April 9: Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 7 pm (ESPN)

Thursday, April 10: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies 6:30 pm (TNT)

Sunday, April 13: Some matchup(s) on ABC/ESPN

ESPN and ABC are going to carry at least one of Sunday’s grand finale games, but they have not yet announced which game/games they will be carrying, and this will probably be determined by which games have the most riding on them. And we won’t know that answer until about 10 pm Friday night.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)