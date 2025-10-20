Local:
- As Trump's threat to send the National Guard into San Francisco inches closer to becoming a reality, Mayor Daniel Lurie put out a statement saying, "the National Guard does not have the authority to arrest drug dealers — and sending them to San Francisco will do nothing to get fentanyl off the streets or make our city safer." He added that he would "would welcome stronger coordination with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Attorney to execute targeted operations, arrest drug dealers, and disrupt drug markets and multinational cartels." [DanielLurie/X]
- BART still has not clarified what the equipment issue was that hobbled the train system early Monday, but the problem was cleared as of around 10 am. This is now the fifth major disruption in the BART system so far in 2025. [ABC 7]
- The families of the victims in the horrific West Portal crash in March 2024, which killed two parents and their two small children, continue to do battle in court accusing the driver in the crash, 79-year-old Mary Fong Lau, of concealing additional assets. [KTVU]
National:
- Authorities in Atlanta reportedly thwarted a mass shooting from occurring today at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is the busiest airport in the country. Police arrested a suspect, 49-year-old Billy Cagle, and found an AR-15 assault rifle in his truck with 27 rounds of ammunition. [NBC News]
- The nation's air traffic controllers, who already received one reduced paycheck, are going to miss their next paychecks completely on October 28, due to the government shutdown. [New York Times]
- Former President Joe Biden has completed a course of radiation treatment for his prostate cancer. [CNN]
Video:
- Did you happen to see the brief AI video that our classy president posted over the weekend, showing himself, with a crown on, in a fighter jet, dumping huge piles of shit on No Kings protesters? Well, "outrage" over it is supposedly "growing," says the NY Daily News.
Top image: Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie talks at EMPIRE's 15 year celebration at Civic Center Plaza on September 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for EMPIRE)