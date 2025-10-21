- A Vallejo man says that his English bulldog Tyson was dognapped Friday by armed thieves who also took his wallet. The two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene in what police believe was a white Honda Accord, and a $500 reward is now being offered for the dog's return. [ABC 7]
- 30-year-old Daly City resident Marc Joseph Buada has been arrested in connection with two assaults last week, including one in which a San Francisco woman was allegedly punched in the face. 31-year-old Nicole Malouf is reportedly recovering after the Thursday night assault outside Nation’s Giant Hamburgers at the Westlake Shopping Center. [KTVU]
- The mayor of Stockton, Christina Fugazi, says that her home was struck by gunfire early Sunday, in a shooting in downtown Stockton in which two teenage boys were injured — but no one was inside the home at the time. [KPIX]
- Someone has been tucking transphobic pamphlets and stickers inside books at Noe Valley Books, and the bookstore has posted a notice saying that this activity is not acceptable and they are seeking the culprit. [KRON4]
- An American Airlines jet that took off from Omaha bound for LAX on Monday turned around after takeoff when a broken intercom and a flight attendant's knocks on the cockpit door caused the pilots to fear that someone was trying to break into the flight deck. [New York Times]
- An incident from last month involving a Waymo illegally passing a schoolbus with its stop lights flashing in suburban Atlanta has now prompted an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. [ABC 7]
- The New York Times has a new investigative piece looking into the "missing months" of Luigi Mangione's life, as his alleged plot to assassinate United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson was solidifying.
Photo via Vallejo Police Department