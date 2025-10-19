- A group of pro-Trump counter-protestors disrupted Palo Alto’s “No Kings” rally in Rinconada Cultural Park Saturday. One MAGA supporter shouted, “We don't like all this LGBT nonsense.” [ABC Bay Area]
- A pedestrian who was trying to cross Highway 101 in South San Francisco was hit and killed by a car around 3 am Saturday. When the driver pulled over into the slow lane to call 911, their car was struck by another car driven by a suspected DUI driver; no other injuries reported. [KRON4]
- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie did not attend SF’s “No Kings” rally and march Saturday, which drew an estimated 50,000 participants. [48 Hills]
- Additionally the prolific “No Kings” human banner at Ocean Beach boasted a “Yes on 50” message. [KRON4]
- Some Glen Park residents are skeptical of Time Out’s recent use of “cool” as a descriptor for their beloved little neighborhood, which many chose for its laid back appeal. [Chronicle]
- After five days of picketing over low wages and inadequate staffing, Kaiser Permanente employees are returning to work Sunday morning, with bargaining to resume Wednesday. [KPIX]
- Ricardo Alan Jimenez, 31, was arrested and charged during a child sexual abuse sting operation in Daly City after he discussed various sex acts with an undercover agent. [Bay Area News Group]
- Insurance companies are still sending their patients on wild goose chases in the form of outdated lists of providers who either aren’t covered or aren’t accepting new patients. [Cal Matters]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist