The Oakland Police Department says when officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence, they were informed that someone tied to the break-in was suffering from a medical emergency. After a brief scuffle, the suspect became unresponsive before dying at the hospital.

As the Chronicle reports, police responded to a call from a house on the 11000 block of Ettrick Street in Oakland’s Chabot Park neighborhood around 4:15 am Saturday. Per KRON4, officers attempted to detain the suspect, resulting in a brief struggle. The suspect was then taken into custody before becoming unresponsive.

The police department posted on Facebook that paramedics provided medical aid at the scene before transporting the person to the hospital where they later died, per NBC Bay Area.

Per the Chronicle, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, and the case is being investigated by the department’s internal affairs bureau, as well as the Oakland Police Commission, Community Police Review Agency, and Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Image: Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images