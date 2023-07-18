For two days (and two Midnights), Taylor Swift will be the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, and the city ceremonially renamed “Swiftie Clara,” under a proposal that will be considered tonight by Santa Clara City Council.

Update (July 18, 4:40 p.m.): Apparently keen to draw some of that sweet Swiftie tourist dollar to San Francisco, District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey just introduced a Board of Supervisors resolution to declare July 28-29 "Taylor Swift Weekend" in San Francisco. At this point, I mean, this is exhausting, you know?

Contemporary politicians have been falling all over themselves with displays of love and loyalty to pop-hit machine Taylor Swift, and her record-breaking cash cow Eras Tour. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has publicly begged Swift to bring her tour to the Great White North. Here in the U.S., elected officials are opening investigations into Ticketmaster over their repeated botching of Eras Tour ticket sales. And as that Eras Tour prepares to roll into Levi’s Stadium on July 28-29, the Bay Area News Group reports that the city of Santa Clara is considering naming Swift honorary mayor of Santa Clara, and ceremonially changing the name of the city to “Swiftie Clara” for those two days.

Santa Clara will make Taylor Swift its honorary mayor for July 28 and 29 and rename the city 'Swiftie Clara' in honor of @taylorswift13's 'Eras Tour' coming to Levi's Stadium. @taylornation13 @TheSwiftSocietyhttps://t.co/DKaqcg4egt — Grace Hase (@grace_hase) July 18, 2023

This is an actual, official government decree, and Hoodline acquired a copy of the proclamation, seen below. The measure is already endorsed and signed by the real Santa Clara mayor Lisa Gillmor, and will be considered by the full Santa Clara City Council at tonight’s 6 p.m. meeting. The matter is Item 2B on the agenda.

“By virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor, and on behalf of the Santa Clara City Council, [I] do hereby proclaim Taylor Swift as honorary Mayor for the period of Friday, July 28, 2023 to Saturday July 29, 2023, and the name of the City shall be changed for ceremonial purposes only to the: SWIFTIE CLARA to celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift's music, tours, and extraordinary fanbase,” the proposed proclamation says.

Taylor Swift has known the feeling of being declared honorary mayor all too well. She received a similar honorary mayorships on this tour from the city of Tampa Bay. The News Group adds that Minneapolis changed its name to “Swiftieapolis,” Pittsburg went with “Swiftsburgh,” an an existing Swift Street in Kansas City was renamed “Swift Street (Taylor’s Version)” in honor of the tour.

Single tickets for those July 28-29 shows are going on StubHub for $940 minimum. NBC Bay Area has a copy of the Eras Tour set list, though Swift will occasionally throw in a change or a surprise number.

Image: DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 14: Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Empower Field At Mile High on July 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)