Swifties and drag fans can unite at Oasis to celebrate a new studio album from Taylor Swift, her 12th, The Life of a Showgirl — also, Alamo Drafthouse and the Metreon are showing the 'Release Party' movie.

It's almost release day for Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, her much anticipated 12th studio album which will hopefully be better than last year's Tortured Poets Department. And we'll probably get to hear her singing about the trials and tribulations of having a long-distance relationship with a football star while on the road for her Eras tour.

The album drops at midnight Eastern Time tonight (12 am October 3), so 9 pm PST.

Some local drag queens will be celebrating the album, albeit a couple weeks late (the queens need time to learn the songs and plan looks!), with a Taylor Swift tribute on October 18 at Princess — the weekly Saturday drag extravaganza at Oasis. And for Swifties who are already mourning the impending closure of Oasis, this could be a good chance to head there and pay your respects.

"Extra lewks" are encouraged for the night, which will also include a disco-pop dance party, and performances by Bobby Friday, Phoebe Cakes, Sinn E. Moan, Comfort Sweet Monroe, Barbie Bloodgloss, Bonita Rose, and K'Alonji Moschino. The night is hosted by Lisa Frankenstein.

Get advance tickets via Eventbrite.

The "official" release party event for Swift's album is an 89-minute movie, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, that you can attend at an AMC theater or Alamo Drafthouse between tomorrow, Friday, October 3, and Sunday, October 5. Tickets for Metreon showings can be found here, and it's showing in one of the tiny theaters at the San Francisco Alamo, but some seats are still available there too. (It's showing in Alamo's newer, larger theaters in Mountain View and Santa Clara, too.)

The release party movie is also showing at the AMC Kabuki in Japantown.

The film includes behind-the-scenes footage as well as the debut of the first music video from the album, for the song "The Fate of Ophelia."

Reportedly, a low-quality leak of the album ended up on Discord or somewhere and has been bouncing around the internet today, but many fans are encouraging each other to hold out for the real thing.