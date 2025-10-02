Leave it to Bay Area denizens on Facebook, but some serious finger-wagging and multi-exclamation-point indignation is happening in at least one corner of social media about the amount of smoking seen Sam Smith's new music video, shot in SF's Castro.

Whether it's the comments section of SFist or a post on Instagram or Facebook, someone somewhere is always going to have something to say! And when singer Sam Smith dropped his music video Tuesday promoting his February Castro Theatre residency, there was some immediate blowback about the amount of cigarette smoking being done by people participating in the video — though not by Smith — as first noted by the Chronicle.

"The amount of smoking in this video is shocking & disturbing," says Napa-based DJ Rob Doughty, aka DJ Rotten Robbie. He adds, wagging a finger at the youth, "Don’t they know that the LGBTQ+ community has been a marketing target of cigarette companies for years. Google it. Sad that Another Planet Entertainment allowed this toxic imagery. I saw at least 10 instances of smoking. Blech!"

The video in question is below. It's a cover of Bill Withers's "Ain't No Sunshine," it's a less-than-two-minute clip with a retro Castro vibe, depicting a diverse group of queer people hangning out on a stoop in the neighborhood and reveling in front of the theater, and a few people are seen with cigarettes. It was posted to Smith's own YouTube account, and Another Planet likely didn't have any say in the content.

As the Chronicle notes, while Smith is not seen with a cigarette, the singer has admitted to "battling" a tobacco addiction in the past, saying in a 2018 interview, "When I have my time off in between shows I find it really difficult [not to smoke]," though saying it is a bad habit.

The post has garnered a couple dozen comments, most of them in agreement with Doughty. But comments on the YouTube video are far more positive and focused on the beauty of Smith's rendition of the song — though one commenter asks, "Is everyone smoking because it looks good in slow motion?"

Smith was announced this week as the opening act inaugurating the newly renovated Castro Theatre, which reopens in February after a two-year renovation that has included new electrical, lighting, HVAC, and sound systems, a restored ceiling and chandelier, and tiered platforms on the main level of the theater, with removable seats for seated concerts and film screenings.

"I LOVE San Francisco and The Castro especially has been so central to the Queer community here over the years," Smith said in text accompanying the video. "These shows will also mark the official reopening, so it's truly an honour to become part of this iconic venue's history."

Smith added, "I wanted to record my own version of ‪[Bill Withers's] beautiful track 'Ain't No Sunshine' to celebrate the announcement, [and] the Castro felt like the perfect place to create a visual to go alongside it too."

The video also includes shots inside the theater, showing scaffolding still up around the proscenium, and the newly refurbished ceiling.

Tickets for Sam Smith's residency — which will be across eight nights, February 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, and 21 — go on sale next week, October 7 at 10 am, but you can sign up here before 10 pm tonight, October 2, to gain access to a presale.