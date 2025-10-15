Local:

President Trump spoke again about San Francisco at a White House news conference today — thanks a lot, Benioff! — spuriously claiming that "government officials" urged him to "start looking at San Francisco" for a National Guard deployment. Ironically, he claimed that San Francisco was "one of our great cities, 10 years ago, 15 years ago," clearly unaware that the city was being run by Gavin Newsom 15 years ago. [KRON4]

Some protesters have been heckling Dreamforce attendees, urging them to tell Salesforce to end its contract with ICE. [Chronicle]

SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins today was touting the conviction of a 31-year-old man for both dealing drugs in the Tenderloin, and soliciting a minor to sell drugs. [SF District Attorney]

National:

Trump is already issuing blanket threats to Hamas, in a pretty clear indication that his ceasefire peace deal isn't much of a ceasefire peace deal, and could collapse at any moment. [CNN]

Trump's tariffs have been very painful to soybean farmers, who have lost about half the market for their crops due to a boycott by China, so obviously farmers are none too pleased about Trump pledging $20 billion to bail out Argentina, which is a competing soybean producer that's looking to trade with China. [CNN]

And did you hear about the Trump plan to transform America's refugee system so that mostly only white people can come here? [New York Times]

Video:

Are you aware of the "six seven" thing that the kids and tweens are obsessed with? No? Then you likely are not a parent or teacher. And tonight's new South Park gets into it, with adults assuming it's some kind of cult.

Top image: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel (L) and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi look on during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Patel provided an update on the Trump administration’s progress in reducing violent crime. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)