- San Francisco firefighters extinguished a small fire on the roof of a building in North Beach Monday night. The fire broke out around 8:36 pm at a building on the 400 block of Green Street and spread to some interior walls, but it was put out about 20 minutes later, and no one was displaced. [SFFD/X]
- A massage therapist in San Mateo County has been arrested on suspicion of sexual battery. 72-year-old Enli Feng, who worked in several cities including Millbrae and San Carlos, was accused by a female client of unwanted and inappropriate touching. [KRON4]
- The New York Times Opinion section brought together a panel of California politicos and journalists to "make sense" of the crowded field of candidates for governor, and sorts them out by where they stand on issues — though they don't pick a winner. [New York Times]
- The most expensive primary fight in the country is in Kentucky, where President Trump is hoping to push out Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, one of his few Republican critics in the House. [New York Times]
- KTVU weekend anchor Christina Rendon, who has been with the station for 12 and a half years, is relocating to Texas this summer as she announced Sunday, saying she's moving to be "closer to family." [Instagram]
- There is a hearing in Utah today for the suspect accused in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and defense attorneys are seeking to have parts of the upcoming preliminary hearing in the case sealed. [CNN]
- Dedicated BTS fans are already lined up this morning outside Stanford Stadium for the K-pop band's last of three shows in the Bay Area tonight. [KTVU]
Photo via SFFD/X