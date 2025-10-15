- Gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, the early frontrunner in the 2026 race, says she "absolutely could have done better" in a contentious interview with a Sacramento reporter that went viral. Other candidates have tried to make hay of it to score some early points, but it's far from clear that the incident, which mostly just shows Porter getting annoyed with a line of questioning, is going to matter much by the time the primaries happen in June. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court seems poised to, once again, gut the 1965 Voting Rights Act, hearing a case today about using race to draw congressional districts in Louisiana. [New York Times]
- The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado occurred Monday afternoon on the San Mateo County coast near Año Nuevo State Park, where intense winds lifted one farm's 200-pound (empty) water tank and tossed it across a highway. [KTVU]
- Silicon Valley's 'Bitcoin Jesus,' Roger Ver, has settled his federal tax evasion case agreeing to pay $50 million without admitting any wrongdoing. [Bloomberg]
- Enrollment at schools in the desirable school districts of Dublin and San Ramon is leveling off or declining after over a decade of rapid growth, and the construction of multiple new schools. [Chronicle]
- Guerneville chef Christa Luedtke, the owner of Boon Eat + Drink, is competing on the Food Network's new "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas," hosted by her longtime friend Guy Fieri. [Bay Area News Group]
- Law & Order:SVU star Mariska Hargitay is coming back to SF for another screening of her documentary about her mother, Jayne Mansfield, at next month's SFFilm Doc Fest at the Vogue Theater. [Chronicle]
Photo: Getty Images